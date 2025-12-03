Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mortuary workers exposed to ‘dangerously high’ formalin levels

  • A coroner has warned that mortuary workers face a potential risk of death from hazardous embalming chemicals, following the discovery of "dangerously high" formalin levels.
  • The warning from Senior Coroner Fiona Wilcox comes after bodies from the Air India crash, repatriated to Westminster Public Mortuary, were found to be saturated in high concentrations of formalin.
  • Staff at the mortuary, where dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and cyanide were also recorded, had to use breathing apparatus due to the chemical hazard.
  • Ms Wilcox has written to the Health Secretary and other authorities, urging immediate action to address the risks posed by formalin, which contains carcinogenic formaldehyde.
  • The coroner highlighted an "under appreciation" of formalin dangers and a lack of routine environmental monitoring in mortuaries, potentially exposing staff to severe health risks.
