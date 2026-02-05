Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Questions asked why Air India plane with fuel switch issue took off from Heathrow

Related: Moment British survivor of Air India crash walks out of flames
  • The UK Civil Aviation Authority has demanded a detailed explanation from Air India after a Boeing Dreamliner flight from London Heathrow to Bangalore experienced a fuel control switch issue.
  • During engine start, a fuel control switch on the Air India flight failed to lock in the 'run' position twice before stabilising, yet the aircraft proceeded with its journey.
  • The CAA has warned of potential regulatory action against Air India and its Boeing 787 fleet if a comprehensive response is not provided within a week.
  • This incident follows a deadly Air India crash last year where fuel control switches were implicated in the loss of 241 lives.
  • Air India has stated it conducted precautionary re-inspections of fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 fleet, finding no issues, and will respond to the UK regulator.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in