Why air pollution in the Amazon is worse than in some major cities
- Air pollution in the Amazon rainforest, caused by toxic PM2.5 particulate matter, is worse than in major global cities like São Paulo, Beijing, and London, according to findings by Greenpeace International.
- The primary cause of this pollution is fires deliberately set by humans to clear forests for cattle and pasturelands, exposing the environmental and health costs of industrial agriculture.
- Exposure to PM2.5 is linked to severe health issues, including premature death, acute bronchitis, cardiovascular conditions, and dementia, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.
- Daily PM2.5 levels in some Amazonian cities, including Porto Velho and Lábrea, have exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines by over 20 times, impacting both human health and wildlife.
- Greenpeace is calling on the annual UN climate conference in Belém, Brazil, to adopt a plan by 2030 to reverse deforestation and degradation, specifically urging a cut in ties with destructive meat and feed producers.