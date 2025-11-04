Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why air pollution in the Amazon is worse than in some major cities

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
  • Air pollution in the Amazon rainforest, caused by toxic PM2.5 particulate matter, is worse than in major global cities like São Paulo, Beijing, and London, according to findings by Greenpeace International.
  • The primary cause of this pollution is fires deliberately set by humans to clear forests for cattle and pasturelands, exposing the environmental and health costs of industrial agriculture.
  • Exposure to PM2.5 is linked to severe health issues, including premature death, acute bronchitis, cardiovascular conditions, and dementia, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.
  • Daily PM2.5 levels in some Amazonian cities, including Porto Velho and Lábrea, have exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines by over 20 times, impacting both human health and wildlife.
  • Greenpeace is calling on the annual UN climate conference in Belém, Brazil, to adopt a plan by 2030 to reverse deforestation and degradation, specifically urging a cut in ties with destructive meat and feed producers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in