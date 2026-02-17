Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline to end all flights to the US by June

Air Transat operates flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando
Air Transat operates flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (Getty)
  • Air Transat is set to cancel all flights from Canada to the US this summer, with operations to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando gradually ending in spring.
  • The Canadian airline said the decision is part of a “proactive management of our capacity”, as its US routes represent only one per cent of its summer passenger capacity.
  • The future of Air Transat's winter 2026-2027 flight programme to Florida will be decided at a later date.
  • Another Canadian carrier, WestJet, has also suspended 16 routes between Canadian and US cities for summer 2026, citing a decline in transborder travel demand.
  • Separately, warnings have been issued that a partial US federal government shutdown could lead to significant airport delays, impacting services like TSA, ICE, and CBP due to funding issues and political deadlock over immigration enforcement.
