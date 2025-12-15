Airbnb hit with huge fine over illegal holiday homes in tourist hotspots
- Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry has fined vacation rental giant Airbnb €64 million (£56 million) for advertising unlicensed tourist accommodation.
- The penalty is part of an intensified crackdown by the Spanish government on platforms criticised for fuelling excessive tourism and inflating housing costs.
- The ministry stated the fine represents six times the profit Airbnb gained from the illegal listings and is the second-largest penalty issued by the department for consumer rights breaches.
- Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy indicated the fine aims to help tackle Spain's housing crisis, where many families struggle with housing affordability.
- Barcelona, for instance, plans to phase out all 10,000 licensed short-term rental apartments by 2028 to prioritise housing for permanent residents.