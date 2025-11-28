Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How passengers affected by Airbus A320 issue can claim compensation

Simon Calder explains ‘solar radiation’ issue affecting thousands of Airbus planes
  • Thousands of Airbus A320 flights face potential disruption this weekend as aircraft require urgent software modifications due to susceptibility to "intense solar radiation".
  • European air passenger rights apply to flights from UK/EU airports or on UK/EU airlines, entitling passengers to care such as refreshments and accommodation for significant delays.
  • Passengers whose flights are cancelled or delayed by three hours or more may be owed compensation ranging from £220 to £520, depending on the flight distance.
  • Airlines are only exempt from paying compensation if "extraordinary circumstances" are proven, which typically excludes technical faults or issues within the airline's control.
  • Claims for compensation can be made directly with airlines via online forms, or through alternative dispute resolution and legal action, though claims handlers may take a percentage of the payout.
