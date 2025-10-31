Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major airlines providing food for unpaid federal aviation workers

Air traffic controller reveals he is working as a DoorDash driver during U.S. government shutdown
  • Federal aviation workers, including air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration employees, missed their first paycheck this week due to the ongoing US government shutdown.
  • Despite working without pay as essential staff, major airlines such as American, Delta, JetBlue, and United, along with community food banks, are providing meals and groceries to support these workers.
  • Approximately 11,000 air traffic controllers received no pay, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warning that a second missed paycheck would be financially devastating for many.
  • The shutdown is leading to increased flight delays and disruptions, as staffing shortages are exacerbated by workers calling in sick or taking on additional jobs to make ends meet.
  • Concerns are also rising over the federal government's failure to tap into emergency funding for a critical food assistance programme, potentially affecting over 40 million Americans without urgent intervention.
