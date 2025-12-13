Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police issue urgent warning over rogue airport parking firms

Cars at an official Heathrow Airport car park
Cars at an official Heathrow Airport car park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Police have issued a warning to drivers about an increase in car thefts targeting airport parking.
  • Travellers are advised to be cautious of "unofficial" long-stay parking operators following a rise in complaints.
  • Holidaymakers have reported returning to find their vehicles damaged, burgled, or stolen by meet-and-greet companies.
  • Rogue firms often lack proper contracts, leading to cars being dumped on unsecured land like construction sites or fields.
  • Sussex Police and Gatwick Airport have both highlighted concerns about these operators, who may use airport names without official association.
