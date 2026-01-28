Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ajit Pawar dead: Deputy chief minister of India’s Maharashtra state killed in plane crash

Smoke seen on the site of crash in Baramati
Smoke seen on the site of crash in Baramati (YouTube/Times Now)
  • Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, India, and four other individuals died in a private plane crash on Wednesday morning.
  • The chartered Learjet 45 crashed around 9 am local time in Baramati town during an emergency landing attempt, approximately an hour after taking off from Mumbai.
  • The five victims included Pawar, two pilots, and two other passengers, one of whom was his personal security officer.
  • Pawar, a prominent and veteran figure in Indian politics, was travelling to Baramati, his political stronghold, to attend a public meeting amidst ongoing local elections.
  • The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and an investigation has been launched, with tributes offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders.
