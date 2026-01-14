US tells staff to leave military base in Qatar as Iran ramps up attack threats
- US military staff at Al Udeid base in Qatar have been advised to leave amid escalating tensions with Iran.
- Tehran has warned it would target American interests in the region if Donald Trump orders military action against Iran.
- This warning follows Donald Trump's threats of 'very strong action' if Iran proceeds with executing protesters.
- One protester, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, is reportedly scheduled to be the first person executed in connection with the ongoing unrest.
- A rights group has verified 2,571 deaths during Iran's protests, including 2,403 protesters and 147 government-affiliated individuals.