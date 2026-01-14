Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US tells staff to leave military base in Qatar as Iran ramps up attack threats

Iran state TV offers first official acknowledgement of high protester death toll
  • US military staff at Al Udeid base in Qatar have been advised to leave amid escalating tensions with Iran.
  • Tehran has warned it would target American interests in the region if Donald Trump orders military action against Iran.
  • This warning follows Donald Trump's threats of 'very strong action' if Iran proceeds with executing protesters.
  • One protester, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, is reportedly scheduled to be the first person executed in connection with the ongoing unrest.
  • A rights group has verified 2,571 deaths during Iran's protests, including 2,403 protesters and 147 government-affiliated individuals.
