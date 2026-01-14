Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tens of dead dogs found in plastic bags and dozens more neglected in home

Curtis Dewayne Haralson (63), Patricia Ann Sims (54) and Tiffany Ann Sims (27) were taken into custody following the grim discovery
Curtis Dewayne Haralson (63), Patricia Ann Sims (54) and Tiffany Ann Sims (27) were taken into custody following the grim discovery (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Authorities discovered nearly 30 deceased dogs in plastic bags and 24 emaciated live dogs at an Alabama home following a neighbour's call.
  • Three individuals, Curtis Dewayne Haralson, Patricia Ann Sims, and Tiffany Ann Sims, were arrested in connection with the incident.
  • The suspects, aged 27 to 63, face a total of 111 charges, including eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 29 counts of failure to bury livestock.
  • Each suspect has been set a bond of $48,700 and transported to Lee County Jail.
  • The 24 rescued dogs are now available for adoption through the Animal Health Center of Opelika.
