Alabama sets execution for man over fatal shooting during 1991 robbery
- Charles "Sonny" Burton, 75, has been scheduled for execution by nitrogen gas on March 12 in Alabama for a fatal shooting during a 1991 robbery.
- Burton was convicted as an accomplice in the death of Doug Battle, a customer killed during the robbery, despite not firing the gun himself or being present at the time of the shooting.
- The individual who fired the fatal shot, Derrick DeBruce, initially received a death sentence but it was later reduced to life imprisonment, and he subsequently died in prison.
- Governor Kay Ivey set the execution date, despite calls for clemency from various individuals, including one of the victim's children and some jurors, who argue it is unjust to execute Burton when the triggerman received a lesser sentence.
- Burton's attorney expressed disappointment, hoping Governor Ivey might still intervene, while the Alabama Attorney General's office opposed clemency, stating Burton's conviction and death sentence have been upheld at every level.
