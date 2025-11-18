Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vets issue warning about virus that can cause kidney failure in dogs

Alabama rot: Dog-owner describes the symptoms of the deadly disease killing increasing numbers of dogs
  • Pet owners are warned about Alabama rot disease, formally known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), which can cause fatal kidney failure in dogs.
  • The disease affects blood vessels and kidneys, initially causing skin lesions on limbs or abdomen, followed by symptoms like lethargy, vomiting, and reduced urine output.
  • The UK has recorded 330 confirmed cases of CRGV, with 90 per cent of incidents occurring between November and May, indicating a clear seasonal pattern.
  • Veterinarians attribute the seasonal increase to environmental factors, as bacteria, possibly E. coli toxins, thrive in cold, wet, and muddy conditions.
  • Experts advise avoiding muddy woodland areas during high-risk months and thoroughly cleaning dogs' paws and legs after walks to minimise the risk of infection.
