Lord Sugar makes business move as former Apprentice star takes full control
- Apprentice winner Tom Pellereau has acquired full ownership of his beauty technology company, Stylpro, by purchasing Lord Alan Sugar's 50 per cent stake.
- This move concludes a 14-year business partnership that originated when Pellereau secured investment from Lord Sugar on the BBC reality series.
- Lord Sugar, who initially invested £250,000 in 2011, received a "significant return on investment" from the undisclosed buyout sum.
- Pellereau, who will remain Stylpro's chief executive, expressed deep gratitude for Lord Sugar's invaluable mentorship and guidance.
- Stylpro specialises in innovative electrical beauty technology, such as LED face masks and makeup brush cleaners, and is stocked globally.