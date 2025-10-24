Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Flights grounded by ‘IT outage’ across the US

Alaska Airlines experienced a nationwide IT outage
Alaska Airlines experienced a nationwide IT outage (Getty/iStock)
  • Alaska Airlines experienced a nationwide IT outage on Thursday evening, leading to a temporary ground stop for its flights.
  • The Federal Aviation Authority issued the ground stop due to an IT glitch affecting the Seattle-based carrier's operations.
  • This incident marks the second IT outage for Alaska Airlines this year, following a similar three-hour grounding in July.
  • Passengers reported being stuck on aircraft for hours or waiting at gates across the country, with flight-tracking sites noting a significant reduction in airborne Alaska Airlines planes.
  • The airline apologised for the inconvenience, advising customers to check their flight status and stating that its IT team was working to resolve the issue.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in