Major US airline unveils its new widebody plane

Alaska Airlines unveils first twin-aisle plane
  • Alaska Airlines has announced its largest-ever aircraft deal, ordering 110 planes from Boeing, comprising 105 737 Max-10s and five 787-10 Dreamliners.
  • This substantial order follows an incident in January 2024 where a door plug detached from one of Alaska's 737 Max-9 planes, leading to a grounding of its fleet and an investigation into Boeing's manufacturing processes.
  • The airline has debuted its first branded widebody Boeing Dreamliner, which has already entered service on long-haul routes, including flights from Seattle to Tokyo.
  • Alaska Airlines is significantly expanding its international network, launching a new direct route from Seattle to London on 21 May, with future seasonal services to Rome and Reykjavik planned for 2026.
  • CEO Ben Minicucci stated the airline's vision is to become America's fourth-largest global carrier, expressing confidence in Boeing's commitment to quality and safety despite past issues.
