Man arrested for killing grandma told officers he wanted her to go ‘peacefully’

Brian Davenport, 29, reportedly told investigators he shot his grandma in her wheelchair so she ‘didn’t have to worry’
Brian Davenport, 29, reportedly told investigators he shot his grandma in her wheelchair so she ‘didn’t have to worry’ (KTUU)
  • Brian Davenport, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his 87-year-old grandmother, Velma Koontz, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
  • Police were called to Koontz's home after her husband found her deceased in her wheelchair and his handgun outside the residence.
  • Davenport reportedly admitted to police that he stole his grandfather's handgun and killed his grandmother, stating he wanted her to die “peacefully” and comparing it to “pulling the plug.”
  • Detectives later learned Koontz had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care, though the police chief noted the motivation for the killing was unclear.
  • Davenport, who had previously assaulted his mother, is being held on a $5 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 30.
