The AI minister who is ‘pregnant with 83 children’
- Albania's prime minister, Edi Rama, has announced that Diella, the world's first AI minister, is “pregnant with 83 children”.
- Speaking in Berlin, Mr Rama said that Diella will soon “give birth” to the children. who will assist individual members of parliament.
- “These children will have the knowledge of their mother,” he said.
- Their roles will include participating in parliamentary sessions, maintaining records, informing MPs on how to react, and summarising discussions.
- Diella was initially introduced to tackle corruption and promote transparency and innovation within Mr Rama's cabinet.