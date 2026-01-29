Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Canadian separatist group says it’s met with ‘very senior’ Trump officials

Marco Rubio brushes off Trump's Iceland/Greenland blunder undermining Leavitt's response
  • Officials from the Trump administration have reportedly held three secret meetings in Washington since last April with leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a far-right Canadian separatist group.
  • The Alberta Prosperity Project seeks independence for the oil-rich western province. It claims to have met "very, very senior people" in the U.S. government, planning to request a $500 billion credit facility.
  • Both the White House and State Department have denied making any commitments to the group, with a spokesperson stating no support or other pledges were conveyed.
  • These meetings coincide with heightened tensions between the U.S. and Canada, including recent remarks by a Treasury Secretary about Alberta's independence and threats from a U.S. political figure regarding tariffs and Canadian sovereignty.
  • Despite the separatist group's efforts, an Alberta government spokesperson stated most Albertans are not interested in independence, and a counter-petition against separation garnered significantly more signatures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in