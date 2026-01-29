Canadian separatist group says it’s met with ‘very senior’ Trump officials
- Officials from the Trump administration have reportedly held three secret meetings in Washington since last April with leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a far-right Canadian separatist group.
- The Alberta Prosperity Project seeks independence for the oil-rich western province. It claims to have met "very, very senior people" in the U.S. government, planning to request a $500 billion credit facility.
- Both the White House and State Department have denied making any commitments to the group, with a spokesperson stating no support or other pledges were conveyed.
- These meetings coincide with heightened tensions between the U.S. and Canada, including recent remarks by a Treasury Secretary about Alberta's independence and threats from a U.S. political figure regarding tariffs and Canadian sovereignty.
- Despite the separatist group's efforts, an Alberta government spokesperson stated most Albertans are not interested in independence, and a counter-petition against separation garnered significantly more signatures.
