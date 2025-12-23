Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why British people are drinking less alcohol than ever before

  • UK adults are consuming less alcohol than at any point since data collection began in 1990, averaging 10.2 drinks per week last year.
  • This represents a decline of over a quarter from the peak consumption levels recorded two decades ago.
  • Factors contributing to this reduction include an ageing population, increased health consciousness, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.
  • The hospitality sector, particularly pubs, is facing significant challenges, with over 400 closures in 2024 and fears of a difficult festive season.
  • Research indicates that 61 per cent of people are going out less often, with 68 per cent of young people attributing this to the current economic climate.
