Wine and spirits warn prices will rise as duty changes hit

  • Alcohol duty in the UK increased by 3.66 per cent, aligning with Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation, effective from Sunday, 1 February.
  • Industry leaders warn that businesses will be forced to raise prices, with the duty on a typical bottle of gin rising by 38p and Scotch whisky by 39p, impacting consumers.
  • The Wine and Spirit Trade Association noted a £1.10 increase on a 14.5 per centred wine bottle since August 2023, with beer duty also increasing for pubs for the first time since 2017.
  • The UK Spirits Alliance has urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to use an upcoming duty review to foster growth, address "spirits discrimination", and establish a long-term strategy.
  • The Treasury defended the increase, stating that alcohol duty plays a vital role in maintaining public finances and funding essential public services.
