Budget supermarket regains its crown as UK’s cheapest Christmas food shop

  • Consumer group Which? has identified the cheapest supermarkets for Christmas shopping in November, as households seek value amid rising food prices.
  • Aldi reclaimed the top spot as the cheapest supermarket, with a basket of 70 essential items costing £121.22, £1.13 less than its closest competitor.
  • Lidl secured the second cheapest position at £122.35, demonstrating the intense price competition between the two discount retailers.
  • Asda continued to outperform Tesco for the second consecutive month, with its shopping list costing £133.59, even when Tesco's Clubcard was factored in.
  • Waitrose was found to be the most expensive supermarket, with the same basket of goods priced at £166.79, a significant difference of £33.39 compared to Asda.
