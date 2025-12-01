Aldi chocolate product recalled over ‘possible health risk’
- Aldi is recalling its Dairyfine salted caramel-filled gonks due to concerns they may contain peanuts, which are not declared on the product label.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning, stating the 90g packets pose a “possible health risk” for individuals with a peanut allergy.
- Customers who have purchased the affected product and have a peanut allergy are advised not to consume it.
- Aldi is offering a full refund to customers who return the product to any of its stores.
- This recall follows previous instances where Aldi withdrew other festive chocolate products, including two Choceur holiday barks, over similar undeclared allergen concerns.