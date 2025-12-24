Aldi opening hours at Christmas and New Years
- These are the opening hours for all Aldi stores in the UK this Christmas and New Year.
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
