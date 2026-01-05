Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Budget supermarket reports huge Christmas sales

Supermarket Aldi has revealed a £1.65 billion sales haul over the Christmas month (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Aldi reported £1.65 billion in sales during the crucial Christmas trading period, with total sales climbing by 3 per cent in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.
  • The discount supermarket processed a record 57 million customer transactions, including a surge of over 5 per cent in sales during the final week before Christmas.
  • Aldi noted that price remains the paramount concern for shoppers, despite a marginal deceleration in sales growth compared to the previous festive season.
  • Customers also traded up to its premium own-brand range, Specially Selected, which saw sales rise by over 12 per cent.
  • Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, stated that the period proved a quality Christmas can still be affordable, as the company plans to invest £1.6 billion for 80 new UK stores.
