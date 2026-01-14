Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Aldi announces another pay rise for staff from March 1

Related: Aldi Christmas advert 2025
  • Aldi has announced plans to invest £36 million in pay and benefits for its UK employees, including a pay rise for store assistants.
  • From 1 March, starting pay for store assistants will increase to £13.35 per hour nationally and £14.71 per hour for those working within the M25.
  • This pay increase comes ahead of the national minimum wage rise in April, meaning many Aldi staff will receive 64p more per hour than the new minimum.
  • The supermarket chain, which employs over 45,000 people, also announced extended maternity pay to 26 weeks at full pay and a rise in hourly wages for store apprentices.
  • Aldi is the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks to all in-store staff, a benefit valued at up to £1,470 annually.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in