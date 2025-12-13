Major retailer recalls popular Christmas food over allergy risk
- Aldi is recalling a batch of its Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets due to an undeclared egg ingredient.
- The product poses a potential allergy risk for customers with an egg allergy or intolerance, as egg is not listed on the label.
- Customers are advised not to consume the affected item and to return it to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.
- The specific batch under recall has a 'use by' date of 15 December 2025, weighs 278g, and has the barcode 4069365328743.
- Both Aldi and the Food Standards Agency have issued notices, apologising for the oversight and providing guidance to customers.