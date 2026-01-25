Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Alex Honnold reaches top of 1,667ft Taipei tower

Alex Honnold reveals Skyscraper Live Taipei 101 climb is postponed
  • American rock climber Alex Honnold successfully free-soloed Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot skyscraper in Taiwan, without ropes or safety gear.
  • The unprecedented climb took Honnold 1 hour, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds to complete on Saturday evening, after being postponed from Friday due to wet weather.
  • The daring feat was streamed live on Netflix, showcasing Honnold's ascent of the 101-story tower, which was once the world's tallest building.
  • Honnold expressed that the weather delay made the experience feel more like a “grand adventure” and akin to rock climbing in the mountains.
  • Following his record-breaking achievement, Honnold stated he hopes his climb will inspire people to use their time meaningfully and pursue their own challenges and goals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in