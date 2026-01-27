Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Alex Pretti ‘suffered broken rib in confrontation with ICE days before shooting’

Trump says he doesn't like that Alex Pretti was carrying a gun
  • Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse shot and killed by Border Patrol this weekend, got into a confrontation with federal officers days before his death, according to a new report.
  • Pretti suffered a broken rib after being tackled by five federal officers about a week before he was shot, sources told CNN. He’d stopped his car to try and help a family who ICE was chasing on foot.
  • Agents quickly released him, and Pretti said he “thought he was going to die,” reported CNN, which also reviewed medical treatment records.
  • The Department of Homeland Security said it had no record of the confrontation, and it’s unclear if federal officers who encountered Pretti Saturday recognized him from the earlier scuffle.
  • President Donald Trump has promised a full investigation into Pretti’s death and he relieved Border Patrol commander-at-large Greg Bovino of his position after two American citizens were shot and killed in Minneapolis within weeks during large ICE operations and protests in the city.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in