Alex Pretti ‘suffered broken rib in confrontation with ICE days before shooting’
- Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse shot and killed by Border Patrol this weekend, got into a confrontation with federal officers days before his death, according to a new report.
- Pretti suffered a broken rib after being tackled by five federal officers about a week before he was shot, sources told CNN. He’d stopped his car to try and help a family who ICE was chasing on foot.
- Agents quickly released him, and Pretti said he “thought he was going to die,” reported CNN, which also reviewed medical treatment records.
- The Department of Homeland Security said it had no record of the confrontation, and it’s unclear if federal officers who encountered Pretti Saturday recognized him from the earlier scuffle.
- President Donald Trump has promised a full investigation into Pretti’s death and he relieved Border Patrol commander-at-large Greg Bovino of his position after two American citizens were shot and killed in Minneapolis within weeks during large ICE operations and protests in the city.