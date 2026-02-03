Judge rips Trump admin over statements after Alex Pretti’s death
- A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump criticized top administration officials for their "troubling" and politically motivated "snap judgments” regarding Alex Pretti's fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.
- The judge, Eric C. Tostrud, dissolved a temporary restraining order that had prevented Homeland Security from handling evidence related to the shooting, despite his concerns about officials' statements.
- He noted that while officials, including Miller, made baseless claims calling Pretti a "domestic terrorist," there was insufficient proof of an intent to destroy or tamper with evidence.
- Any potential compromise of the crime scene was attributed by the judge to a "volatile" crowd rather than federal agencies' substandard evidence collection.
- The Department of Justice has initiated a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti's shooting, while the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is independently investigating the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer.
