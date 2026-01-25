ICE seen ‘counting bullet wounds instead of doing CPR’ on Minneapolis shooting victim
- A doctor who rushed to help Minneapolis shooting victim Alex Pretti says federal agents were counting bullet wounds on his body rather than providing medical assistance.
- The doctor, a pediatric medical resident, stated in a sworn declaration that immigration agents initially prevented them from reaching Pretti, an ICU nurse who was protesting ICE raids in Minnesota when he was shot.
- “As I approached, I saw that the victim was lying on his side and was surrounded by several ICE agents. I was confused as to why the victim was on his side, because that is not standard practice when a victim has been shot,” the unnamed doctor wrote in the document added to a lawsuit challenging ICE’s use of force in Minnesota.
- “Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice,” the statement continued. “Instead of doing either of those things, the ICE agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds. I asked the ICE agents if the victim had a pulse, and they said they did not know.”
- Pretti’s killing has sparked outrage nationwide with local and state leaders calling for ICE to leave Minnesota. Sixty Minnesota CEOs issued a joint letter urging an “immediate de-escalation” in the latest pressure on the Trump administration to change its tactics and reduce violence by ICE.