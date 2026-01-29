Alex Pretti clashed with federal agents days before fatal shooting
- Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was fatally shot by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, marking the third such shooting this month during the administration's immigration crackdown.
- Newly released video footage shows Pretti confronting federal agents on January 13, less than two weeks before his death, where he appeared to kick a government vehicle and was tackled to the ground.
- Pretti's family confirmed he was the man in the video, and his attorney stated he was violently assaulted by ICE agents a week before his killing, arguing this did not justify his death.
- Political figures have offered conflicting narratives, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller calling Pretti a “domestic terrorist” and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz describing his death as “murder.”
- The incident occurs amidst widespread public concern, with 61 percent of American voters believing the tactics employed by immigration enforcement have gone too far, prompting the administration to signal a desire for de-escalation in Minnesota.