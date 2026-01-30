Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New footage shows Alex Pretti’s confrontation with federal agents days before killing

New video shows Alex Pretti tackled by federal agents after kicking car 11 days before fatal shooting
  • New footage has emerged showing a January 13 confrontation in Minneapolis where federal agents tackled Alex Pretti and deployed gas at protesters after Pretti kicked a government vehicle.
  • This incident occurred 11 days before Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was fatally shot by two Border Patrol agents on January 24 after intervening to help female protesters.
  • Witnesses described agents as “very, very aggressive” during the January 13 event, which led to public anger and the use of pepper spray and gas on the crowd.
  • Following Pretti's death, initial claims by officials that he “attacked” officers and “brandished” a gun were contradicted by video evidence, which showed him holding a phone.
  • The public outcry over Pretti's killing, alongside another death involving an ICE agent, led to a change in federal tactics, with agents in Minnesota subsequently ordered not to engage with protesters.
