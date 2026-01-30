New footage shows Alex Pretti’s confrontation with federal agents days before killing
- New footage has emerged showing a January 13 confrontation in Minneapolis where federal agents tackled Alex Pretti and deployed gas at protesters after Pretti kicked a government vehicle.
- This incident occurred 11 days before Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was fatally shot by two Border Patrol agents on January 24 after intervening to help female protesters.
- Witnesses described agents as “very, very aggressive” during the January 13 event, which led to public anger and the use of pepper spray and gas on the crowd.
- Following Pretti's death, initial claims by officials that he “attacked” officers and “brandished” a gun were contradicted by video evidence, which showed him holding a phone.
- The public outcry over Pretti's killing, alongside another death involving an ICE agent, led to a change in federal tactics, with agents in Minnesota subsequently ordered not to engage with protesters.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks