Who was Alex Pretti? The ‘caring’ ICU nurse shot dead by ICE agents

Minneapolis residents demand justice for Alex Pretti
  • Federal immigration officers fatally shot Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis, marking the second such incident in the city within 17 days.
  • Pretti was filming DHS agents during an operation when he moved to assist individuals being pepper-sprayed, leading to him being tackled and shot multiple times.
  • Alex was an ICU nurse who obtained his license during the COVID-19 pandemic and worked for the Department of Veterans' Affairs, caring for critically ill veterans.
  • His father described him as deeply caring, protesting against issues like ICE, while a former colleague praised him as a skilled, kind individual dedicated to helping others.
  • Pretti was a multi-talented high school graduate, involved in choir, musicals, and sports, and was mourning the loss of his dog at the time of his death.
