Alex Pretti shooting: Immigration agent appears to clap whilst gunfire sounds

Federal agents seen clapping after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti
  • Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was fatally shot by Customs and Border Protection officers in Minneapolis on Saturday, 24 January.
  • Officers allegedly wrestled Mr Pretti to the ground, beat him and removed a handgun from his holster before firing ten shots.
  • Footage reportedly shows an immigration agent, who was not involved in the shooting, clapping his hands twice immediately after the gunfire.
  • The incident occurred after a confrontation in the Twin Cities, leading to Mr Pretti's death.
  • Screams from onlookers were heard following the shooting, as captured in the footage.
