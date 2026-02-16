Teenagers found guilty of manslaughter after victim was lured to beach
- Two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, have been convicted of the manslaughter of Alexander Cashford.
- Mr Cashford, 49, was killed on 10 August last year in Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey, Kent.
- The pair lured Mr Cashford to a beach, believing him to be a paedophile, where he was attacked with rocks and a bottle.
- A third teenager, a 16-year-old male, had previously pleaded guilty to a secondary charge of manslaughter in connection with the incident.
- All three teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Woolwich Crown Court.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks