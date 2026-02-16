Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of manslaughter after victim was lured to beach

Alexander Cashford was killed in Leysdown-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey
Alexander Cashford was killed in Leysdown-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey (Kent Police/PA)
  • Two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, have been convicted of the manslaughter of Alexander Cashford.
  • Mr Cashford, 49, was killed on 10 August last year in Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey, Kent.
  • The pair lured Mr Cashford to a beach, believing him to be a paedophile, where he was attacked with rocks and a bottle.
  • A third teenager, a 16-year-old male, had previously pleaded guilty to a secondary charge of manslaughter in connection with the incident.
  • All three teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Woolwich Crown Court.
