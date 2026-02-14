Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

European powers blame Russia for Navalny’s ‘toxin killing’

Alexei Navalny's wife shares touching tribute to husband
  • The UK and its allies have stated that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died from poisoning with a lethal toxin, holding Russia responsible for the attack.
  • Analysis of samples from Navalny, who passed away two years ago, conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in South American poison dart frogs.
  • This declaration was made by the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands during a press conference at the Munich Security Conference.
  • It remains unclear how the frog poison was allegedly administered to Navalny, who was incarcerated in a Siberian penal colony at the time of his death.
  • The allied nations asserted that "only the Russian state had the combined means, motive and disregard for international law" to carry out the attack.
