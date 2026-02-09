Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes to police officer killed in car crash

Pc Alice Mayo died in a car crash in Arclid on Saturday
Pc Alice Mayo died in a car crash in Arclid on Saturday (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
  • Pc Alice Mayo, a 29-year-old off-duty police officer with Cheshire Constabulary, tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning.
  • The fatal collision occurred on the A534 Spark Lane in Arclid, Cheshire, involving her blue Fiat 500 and a white Land Rover Defender.
  • Pc Mayo, who had served for over six years and worked in Macclesfield, died at the scene.
  • Her family paid tribute to her as “beautiful inside and out”, while Chief Constable Mark Roberts described her as a “dedicated professional”.
  • A 77-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.
