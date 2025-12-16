British TV presenter reveals painful side of record-breaking journey across Saudi Arabia
- British explorer Alice Morrison became the first person to walk the entire length of Saudi Arabia from north to south on foot.
- The 62-year-old from Edinburgh covered 2,195km over 112 days, accompanied by her camels, Juicy and Lulu, and a small support team.
- The expedition, which was split over two winter seasons to avoid extreme heat and Ramadan, concluded in Najran on the Saudi–Yemen border.
- Morrison faced significant challenges including temperatures exceeding 39°C and severe blisters on her feet and Lulu’s foot, but praised the hospitality of locals and the country's wild landscapes.
- She plans to write a book and make a film about her journey, which she described as challenging both mentally and physically and shattered her preconceptions of Saudi Arabia.