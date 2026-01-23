Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More planets are deemed hospitable for aliens than originally thought

Planets we thought were not inhabitable might actually be liveable, researchers suggest
  • New research suggests that many more exoplanets than previously thought could potentially be habitable, expanding the search for alien life.
  • The traditional 'habitable zone' criteria, which focuses on planets where liquid water can exist on the surface, may be too restrictive.
  • Tidally locked planets, where one side constantly faces their star, could circulate heat to keep their perpetually dark side warm enough for liquid water.
  • Planets located further from their stars, previously considered too cold, might also host liquid water beneath thick layers of ice.
  • This broader understanding implies that some exoplanets observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, which show signs of water vapour, could indeed be suitable for life.
