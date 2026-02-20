Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump administration to release files related to aliens and UFOs

Trump claims Obama 'gave away classified information' when he said aliens exist
  • Donald Trump has directed the release of government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
  • The announcement came hours after Trump accused Barack Obama of making a "big mistake" and sharing "classified information" by suggesting aliens are real on a podcast.
  • Obama later clarified on Instagram that he saw "no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us."
  • Officials like Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted positively, while some, including Republican Representative Thomas Massie, suggested it could be a distraction from the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • The move follows comments from Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who hinted that he had a prepared speech concerning extraterrestrial life.
