Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ex-Trump attorney Alina Habba resigns as top New Jersey prosecutor

White House Presidential Counselor Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC
White House Presidential Counselor Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Alina Habba, is stepping down from her role as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.
  • Her departure follows a federal appeals court affirming a lower court order that disqualified her for unlawfully serving as the state’s top federal prosecutor.
  • Habba, who represented Trump in a fraud case and against defamation claims, stated she is complying with the decision to protect the office's stability and integrity.
  • “But do not mistake compliance for surrender. This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me,” she said. “Make no mistake, you can take the girl out of New Jersey, but you cannot take New Jersey out of the girl.”
  • She said she will now serve as a senior advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in