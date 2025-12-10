Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alistair Petrie supports The Independent’s SafeCall campaign

  • Actor Alistair Petrie has publicly backed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign.
  • The campaign aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing in the UK annually.
  • SafeCall is a new service, developed in partnership with the charity Missing People, designed to be a lifeline for young people in crisis.
  • Petrie urged public support, highlighting SafeCall as "confidential, compassionate, and is there when it is needed for every child and young person".
  • The initiative seeks to protect "young people and children from harm before that harm finds them", with donation options available via text.
