The month that is busier than summer for UK theme parks
- Merlin Entertainments, owner of Thorpe Park and Alton Towers, reports that October has become as profitable as August, driven by Halloween events.
- The company states that October now generates approximately a fifth of its total annual profit, highlighting the growing importance of the autumn season.
- Thorpe Park sees nearly half (46 per cent) of its annual profit come from October, with visitor numbers in 2024 surpassing those in August.
- Alton Towers' Scarefest programme contributes 27 per cent of its annual earnings and 16 per cent of its total revenue during October.
- Merlin is expanding its Halloween offerings with new immersive and age-inclusive experiences at UK attractions, as Halloween celebrations gain popularity in Britain.