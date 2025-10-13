Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The month that is busier than summer for UK theme parks

Video Player Placeholder
Thrill-seekers head to Alton Towers for the opening of Nemesis Reborn
  • Merlin Entertainments, owner of Thorpe Park and Alton Towers, reports that October has become as profitable as August, driven by Halloween events.
  • The company states that October now generates approximately a fifth of its total annual profit, highlighting the growing importance of the autumn season.
  • Thorpe Park sees nearly half (46 per cent) of its annual profit come from October, with visitor numbers in 2024 surpassing those in August.
  • Alton Towers' Scarefest programme contributes 27 per cent of its annual earnings and 16 per cent of its total revenue during October.
  • Merlin is expanding its Halloween offerings with new immersive and age-inclusive experiences at UK attractions, as Halloween celebrations gain popularity in Britain.
