Who is the 92-year-old judge presiding over Maduro’s case?
- U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein is set to arraign Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Monday.
- This judicial assignment has been on hold for six years since Maduro's initial indictment.
- Judge Hellerstein, 92, has a history of presiding over weighty cases, including matters involving Trump, the 9/11 attacks, and Sudanese genocide.
- He has also handled cases for Maduro's co-defendants, sentencing retired Venezuelan army general Cliver Alcalá to over 21 years in April 2024.
- Another co-defendant, former Venezuelan spymaster Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Hellerstein on 23 February.