The common drugs taken by millions that could curb Alzheimer’s

Common drugs and vaccines could help fight Alzheimer’s
Common drugs and vaccines could help fight Alzheimer’s (Getty Images)
  • New research suggests existing drugs for shingles, erectile dysfunction, and motor neurone disease could offer surprising benefits in treating or preventing Alzheimer's.
  • A study from the University of Exeter identified Zostavax (shingles vaccine), Sildenafil (erection pill), and Riluzole (motor neurone disease drug) as promising candidates.
  • Repurposing these NHS-approved medications offers a quicker, safer, and more cost-effective route to potential new treatments compared to developing entirely new drugs.
  • Zostavax may protect against immune system changes linked to dementia, Sildenafil could protect nerve cells and reduce tau protein, and Riluzole has shown promise in improving cognition.
  • Scientists are now hoping to conduct large clinical trials to confirm the effectiveness of these drugs for Alzheimer's patients, stressing the need for further investigation.
