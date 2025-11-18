The common drugs taken by millions that could curb Alzheimer’s
- New research suggests existing drugs for shingles, erectile dysfunction, and motor neurone disease could offer surprising benefits in treating or preventing Alzheimer's.
- A study from the University of Exeter identified Zostavax (shingles vaccine), Sildenafil (erection pill), and Riluzole (motor neurone disease drug) as promising candidates.
- Repurposing these NHS-approved medications offers a quicker, safer, and more cost-effective route to potential new treatments compared to developing entirely new drugs.
- Zostavax may protect against immune system changes linked to dementia, Sildenafil could protect nerve cells and reduce tau protein, and Riluzole has shown promise in improving cognition.
- Scientists are now hoping to conduct large clinical trials to confirm the effectiveness of these drugs for Alzheimer's patients, stressing the need for further investigation.