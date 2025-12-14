Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Broccoli could help fight Alzheimer’s disease

Women who ate broccoli performed better in memory and cognitive tests
Women who ate broccoli performed better in memory and cognitive tests (Getty Images/iStock)
  • Cases of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease, are projected to double by 2060, affecting millions of adults.
  • Experts suggest that regularly consuming broccoli can significantly lower the risk of developing dementia.
  • Research indicates that older women who frequently ate broccoli performed better on memory tests, showing cognitive improvements.
  • Broccoli is rich in B vitamins, carotenoids, and choline, which help combat cognitive decline by reducing dementia-linked molecules and tau proteins.
  • Just one to two servings of broccoli daily provide powerful antioxidants that fight inflammation and oxidative stress, key drivers of cognitive decline.
