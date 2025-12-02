Link between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease discovered
- A new US study has revealed that obesity could accelerate the development of Alzheimer's disease, based on findings from blood tests.
- Researchers observed that blood biomarkers indicating Alzheimer's disease increased between 29 per cent and 95 per cent faster in individuals with obesity compared to non-obese participants.
- The study, which analysed five years of data from 407 participants, focused on p-tau217 protein levels in blood, a strong indicator of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's.
- While initial analysis suggested lower biomarkers in obese individuals, longitudinal data clarified this was due to blood dilution, with obese participants actually showing a significantly faster rate of amyloid plaque development over time.
- Scientists believe these findings are foundational for future studies, suggesting that blood biomarkers could be used to monitor the impact of weight loss treatments on Alzheimer's progression.