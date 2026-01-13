Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Listening to a specific sound could help to treat Alzheimer’s

5 early signs of Alzheimer’s you shouldn’t ignore
  • Scientists have discovered that non-invasive 40Hz sound stimulation can clear toxic proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.
  • The research, conducted on aged rhesus monkeys, showed that daily auditory stimulation for seven days significantly increased amyloid protein levels in their spinal fluid.
  • This increase indicates that the toxic amyloid proteins were being cleared from the brain.
  • Crucially, the elevated amyloid clearance persisted for over five weeks after the stimulation ceased, suggesting a sustained long-term effect.
  • This method presents a potential for a low-cost, non-invasive physical therapy for Alzheimer's patients, offering an alternative to current treatments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in