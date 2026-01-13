Listening to a specific sound could help to treat Alzheimer’s
- Scientists have discovered that non-invasive 40Hz sound stimulation can clear toxic proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.
- The research, conducted on aged rhesus monkeys, showed that daily auditory stimulation for seven days significantly increased amyloid protein levels in their spinal fluid.
- This increase indicates that the toxic amyloid proteins were being cleared from the brain.
- Crucially, the elevated amyloid clearance persisted for over five weeks after the stimulation ceased, suggesting a sustained long-term effect.
- This method presents a potential for a low-cost, non-invasive physical therapy for Alzheimer's patients, offering an alternative to current treatments.