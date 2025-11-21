Man loses thousands after scammers impersonate TV presenter in ‘romance fraud’
- Amanda Holden revealed that scammers impersonated her in a "romance fraud", exploiting her name and image to defraud a vulnerable man of thousands of pounds.
- The elaborate scheme saw con artists attempting to convince the man to sell his home under the false premise that he would then live with Holden, with the intention of pocketing the proceeds.
- Holden stated that the man's relatives contacted the police, and he ultimately realised the deception "just in the nick of time", preventing him from selling his home.
- Feeling "personally responsible", Holden assisted the police and is now set to appear in a special episode of the BBC’s Scam Interceptors to shed light on such deceptive practices.
- She advised the public never to answer the phone to unknown numbers, give out bank details or PINs, or transfer money, urging them to contact their bank directly if suspicious.